Florence One Schools, Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority partnering to address district bus delays

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools and the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority are working together to ease district bus delays and get Wilson High School students to school on time.
The school district serving Florence and its suburbs announced Thursday that it and the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority have partnered on a route on Oakland Avenue and through Quinby to Wilson High School.
Florence One Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that Florence 1 board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. brought the option to his attention and authority board member George Jebaily helped coordinate between the two entities.
“This is a perfect example of working with resources in our community to solve a problem and we appreciate the suggestion from Mr. Pipkins and the help from Mr. Jebaily,” O’Malley said. “This opens doors for students because they can use PDRTA to get to school but they can also use it to get to their part-time job. There are students who want to participate in after-school activities but they rely on the school bus for transportation home. Now, some of those students can join a club, participate in a sport or other activity and use PDRTA to get home afterwards.”
Authority Executive Director Don Strickland said he was glad to work with the district.
"I was certainly eager to assist in any way possible to help students reach school in a timely manner,” Strickland said. “Students, teachers, parents, and administration have been through difficult times in the last 18 months. PDRTA is here to help in the areas that we can."
Brandi Wetzel, assistant director of transportation for Florence 1, said the district appreciates PDRTA’s willingness to partner with the transportation department.
“We want to thank PDRTA for their support in getting our children to school,” Wetzel said.
Florence One high school students can board at any of the bus stops along the route. They can also wave at a bus driver along the fixed route and, when it is safe to do so, the driver will stop. Students will need to show their district student identification when they board and they can ride free.
Strickland said a great resource for Florence One students who want to use the bus service, and their parents, is the PDRTA-Sync app that shows routes running in real-time. Students can use the app to locate bus stops and also see where buses are within their routes. Strickland also said parents can call the PDRTA dispatch at 843-665-2227, Option 2, to get assistance finding the closest stop to their location.
Students using the bus to get to school would not be the only young people using the buses, Strickland said. Teens within the community who are familiar with PDRTA are already using the service to get around town.
“We already have a lot of youth who ride the bus to the mall and other places,” Strickland said. “We have talked to our operators and told them that students would be riding. Our drivers do a great job looking out for all of the youth who ride our buses, providing a safe environment, and they will do the same for these high schoolers too. All PDRTA buses are equipped with cameras and bike racks and are ADA accessible.
Strickland said it would also be an easy transition if West Florence students want to ride the bus. He said that there is an established stop across the road at the Beltline Drive Walmart and arrangements could be made for the bus to drop students at the school.