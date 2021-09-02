Florence One Schools, Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority partnering to address district bus delays

"I was certainly eager to assist in any way possible to help students reach school in a timely manner,” Strickland said. “Students, teachers, parents, and administration have been through difficult times in the last 18 months. PDRTA is here to help in the areas that we can."

Brandi Wetzel, assistant director of transportation for Florence 1, said the district appreciates PDRTA’s willingness to partner with the transportation department.

“We want to thank PDRTA for their support in getting our children to school,” Wetzel said.

Florence One high school students can board at any of the bus stops along the route. They can also wave at a bus driver along the fixed route and, when it is safe to do so, the driver will stop. Students will need to show their district student identification when they board and they can ride free.

Strickland said a great resource for Florence One students who want to use the bus service, and their parents, is the PDRTA-Sync app that shows routes running in real-time. Students can use the app to locate bus stops and also see where buses are within their routes. Strickland also said parents can call the PDRTA dispatch at 843-665-2227, Option 2, to get assistance finding the closest stop to their location.