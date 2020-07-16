FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One's proposed return-to-school playbook includes alternating in-person instructional days.
At a meeting Thursday evening, Superintendent Richard O'Malley outlined the district's proposed playbook to return students to in-person learning for the coming school year. The proposed plan will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education for approval.
The board also unanimously endorsed the plan at the meeting.
A central component of the plan is organizing students into cohorts by last name.
Students with last names beginning A-K would be organized into Cohort A. Students with last names L-Z would be organized into Cohort B.
O'Malley later added that some exceptions would have to be made, particularly for children of the same parents who have different last names. He said that some class groups, like the I.B. program at Wilson, would also be organized differently.
Under the plan outlined Thursday evening, students in Cohort A would be in school on Sept. 8. They would then learn online on Sept. 9 before returning to school on Sept. 10. Students in Cohort B would be learning online on Sept. 8, learn in-person on Sept. 9, and then learn online on Sept. 10.
O'Malley said students who were attending the online days would likely be working on something like homework assignments. He also said teachers would not be tasked with both online and in-person instruction. He later added that teachers, particularly vulnerable teachers, would be asked to teach online and teachers who are less vulnerable would be asked to teach in person.
He said the district would offer free day care for teachers as well. O'Malley later said day care would not be in every school.
The reasons for alternating, O'Malley said, were to limit class size to allow for social distancing. He also said students in different cohorts would use different desks and common areas would cleaned regularly throughout the day.
Also, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a press conference Wednesday that school districts must offer a virtual option to students and parents.
O'Malley said the district was working toward offering that option and having it as a backup option should schools be closed to in-person learning at some point during the school year. O'Malley added that there would likely be a drop-dead date in mid-August for parents and students to choose online or in school but there would be a one-time change in special circumstances. He added that it would be difficult to remain organized if students are constantly coming and going from in-person school.
In response to a question from board member John Galloway, O'Malley later added the school day length would not change. However, he did agree that more time would have to be allocated for cleaning.
O'Malley also added that he did not want to play politics but that he would ask the board to go ahead with the proposed plan regardless of consequences imposed by the state department.
