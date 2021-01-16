Florence One Schools receives unmodified financial audit opinion

Showe said the district planned to do the 2019-2020 purchasing audit this year and then finally catch back up in the 2021-2022 school year.

Adkins implied that the district had received a qualified opinion.

Adkins cautioned the board that the four-year audit turned up several areas in need of attention. She added that the district had also seen personnel turnover, making it a very challenging period.

'Fortunately, [you've] made some tremendous hires, and they've put in a lot of effort even though it meant going back to the year before they were here," Adkins said. "You're seeing a big improvement in the procurement processes."

Adkins identified one material noncompliance and five nonmaterial ones. She said the material noncompliance was related to the board or superintendent ratification of mistakes made during the purchasing process.

"This was not done," Adkins said.

She also added that there were now plans in place to do this going forward.

The five nonmaterial findings were listed in the audit report provided to the board along with recommendations to fix them.