Florence One Schools recognizes students with perfect scores on state standardized tests

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence One Schools students earned perfect scores on two portions of their state standardized tests last year.
The Florence One Schools recognized the students during a recent meeting. The students are Callie Page, Ethan Englehardt and Keira Wilson.
Page received perfect scores on the mathematics portion and the English/Language Arts portion of the SC Ready. Englehardt and Wilson received perfect scores on the mathematics portion of the SC Ready and the science portion of the SC Pass.
In all, 15 Florence One students earned the maximum score on a portion of the SC READY and three students earned a perfect score on a portion of the SC PASS.
SC READY is a statewide assessment that includes tests in English/language arts and mathematics. It is administered in the spring to all students in third through eighth grades.
SC PASS is a statewide assessment for students in fourth, sixth and eighth grades in science, and fifth and seventh grades in social studies.
Students with perfect state standardized test scores
Carver Elementary School
Zimo Wei
Lucy T. Davis Elementary School
Elias Paradis
Dean Rambus
Lindsey Zorgias
McLaurin Elementary School
Gavin Hardison
John W. Moore
Abigail Burgess
Ethan Engelhardt
Zachary Montrose
Isabel Quann
Divya Rustgi
Keira Wilson
Royall Elementary School
Sims Bratton
Callie Page
Sneed Middle School
Ason Pressley
Williams Middle School
David Coman
Riley Foster
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.