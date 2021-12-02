 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools recognizes students with perfect scores on state standardized tests
Perfect Scores

Florence One Schools recently recognized several students who received perfect scores on portions of their state standardized tests.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence One Schools students earned perfect scores on two portions of their state standardized tests last year. 

The Florence One Schools recognized the students  during a recent meeting. The students are Callie Page, Ethan Englehardt and Keira Wilson.

Page received perfect scores on the mathematics portion and the English/Language Arts portion of the SC Ready. Englehardt and Wilson received perfect scores on the mathematics portion of the SC Ready and the science portion of the SC Pass.

In all, 15 Florence One students earned the maximum score on a portion of the SC READY and three students earned a perfect score on a portion of the SC PASS.

SC READY is a statewide assessment that includes tests in English/language arts and mathematics. It is administered in the spring to all students in third through eighth grades. 

SC PASS is a statewide assessment for students in fourth, sixth and eighth grades in science, and fifth and seventh grades in social studies.

Students with perfect state standardized test scores

Carver Elementary School

Zimo Wei

Lucy T. Davis Elementary School

Elias Paradis

Dean Rambus

Lindsey Zorgias

McLaurin Elementary School

Gavin Hardison

John W. Moore 

Abigail Burgess

Ethan Engelhardt

Zachary Montrose

Isabel Quann

Divya Rustgi

Keira Wilson

Royall Elementary School

Sims Bratton

Callie Page

Sneed Middle School

Ason Pressley

Williams Middle School

David Coman

Riley Foster

