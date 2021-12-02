Florence One Schools recognizes students with perfect scores on state standardized tests

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence One Schools students earned perfect scores on two portions of their state standardized tests last year.

The Florence One Schools recognized the students during a recent meeting. The students are Callie Page, Ethan Englehardt and Keira Wilson.

Page received perfect scores on the mathematics portion and the English/Language Arts portion of the SC Ready. Englehardt and Wilson received perfect scores on the mathematics portion of the SC Ready and the science portion of the SC Pass.

In all, 15 Florence One students earned the maximum score on a portion of the SC READY and three students earned a perfect score on a portion of the SC PASS.

SC READY is a statewide assessment that includes tests in English/language arts and mathematics. It is administered in the spring to all students in third through eighth grades.

SC PASS is a statewide assessment for students in fourth, sixth and eighth grades in science, and fifth and seventh grades in social studies.

