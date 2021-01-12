Florence One Schools releases statement on food service layoffs

"This academic year, our school district has faced many unprecedented challenges, which have been met with great success. Unfortunately, our food service department has faced a major decline in the meals produced and provided to our students.

"Enrollment in our Face-to-Face program is about 60% of our overall student population. Our virtual students are not utilizing the school lunch program as we had previously imagined they would. Year over year comparison of meals provided show we have a 32% decline in overall meals served and a 41% decline in lunches served. Specifically, in August through December 2019, the food service department provided 1,300,265 meals. During the same period in 2020, the food service department provided 885,640 meals. District food service departments are not funded by the general fund, they are primarily funded by USDA funds based on meals provided.