Florence One Schools Rocket League player signs with Converse
Florence One Schools Rocket League player signs with Converse

Converse Signing

From left, Converse's Max Wood, Wilson studentTanis Caltrider, Florence One Schools' Kyle Jones, Coach Whatt Howle and Converse's Sheldon Williams pose for a photo after Caltrider accepted a scholarship to play esports for the upstate college.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE

Wilson High School senior and Florence One Schools esports Rocket League player Tanis Caltrider on Friday made his choice of Converse College official at the same time the school committed to him as a scholarship player on its esports team. “He’s not the top .001 skill wise in the country, but with his skill level being up there in the top 1% and his personality it’s a no-brainer for a college to try to pick him up,” said Florence coach Wyatt Howle.

