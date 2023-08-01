Clemson College of Education to use grant award to offer free tuition for career changers pursuing teaching degrees

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The College of Education will use a grant award from the South Carolina Department of Education to cover all tuition and associated costs for 36 career changers pursuing a master’s degree in teaching from Clemson University. The College’s “Grow Your Own” program works with partner school districts to secure paid employment for students as educational assistants while they complete their degree entirely online.

The Department of Education’s South Carolina Grow Your Own (SC GYO) program addresses the need to increase the teacher workforce in communities throughout the state. The Department of Education created the program to partner colleges and universities with school districts to help aspiring teachers pursue degrees in education.

According to Michelle Cook, associate dean for undergraduate studies in the College of Education, the program will prioritize placing Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) students in programs that address the highest needs across the state, such as middle-level and secondary math and science teaching positions. She said hiring professionals already working as assistants in schools – or those from other industries with a strong desire to become teachers in home districts – naturally creates a motivated group of graduate students.

Michelle Cook has been a faculty member at Clemson since 2006.

“Some of the most effective and dedicated teachers are those motivated to teach in their own home districts,” Cook said. “Existing College of Education programs that aid districts in growing their own teachers have been highly successful, so a grant designed to do this for career changers in our graduate programs is very promising for districts and communities.”

Students in the program must have a bachelor’s degree and meet the requirements for student teaching clearance. Funds from the grant will support tuition, fees, books, supplies and certifications required to teach. After earning their MAT, students commit to teaching in the participating district for three years.

Cook said that in addition to recruiting from current district employees not certified to teach, the program is also designed to be a good fit for community members – a parent returning to work or a mid-career professional, for example – interested in employment as a teacher in their local school district. The College also designed the program to appeal to undergraduate students or recent graduates with a bachelor’s degree who are interested in a teaching career.

Students earning their MAT will be placed in districts as educational assistants, so they will not only gain a tuition-free degree but also spend a year being paid as an educational assistant. This lead-up to a master’s degree and employment as a licensed teacher will allow the MAT student to become familiar with the district into which they will be hired.

Florence 1 Schools is seeking candidates who may be looking for a career change and are interested in teaching at the middle school or high school level.

“We are very excited to partner with Clemson University for the “Grow Your Own” program,” said Ashley Watson, Florence 1 Executive Director of Marketing and Talent. “With this program, people who are interested in becoming an educator, and making a career change, receive quality instruction from Clemson and support from Florence 1 as they make that transition.”

Watson said that prospective educators who previously worked in other industries would bring a wealth of experience and expertise that is valuable in the classroom. She said Florence 1 is excited to be able to offer this program with Clemson and help those who are interested in becoming a teacher to further their education.

Florence 1 Schools is one of seven district partners involved in Clemson’s Grow Your Own program for MAT students. Visit the College of Education’s website for more information on Clemson’s MAT programs in Middle Level Education, Modern Languages and Secondary Education.

For more information on the program or to see if you qualify, contact Ashley Watson with Florence 1 Schools at awatson@f1s.org.