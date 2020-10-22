Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools finally has a 2020-21 budget.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve its budget at a called meeting Thursday evening.
The budget calls for the district to receive revenues of $157.5 million.
The district receives its revenues from three major sources: local taxes at $78 million, state funds of $75 million, and other sources, primarily transfers from other funds, of $4.5 million.
The local taxes are derived from real property at 47.7% of the total, tier three property tax relief at 22.2%, vehicle taxes at 11.5%, taxes from fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements at 6.3%, local property tax relief at 5.4%, homestead exemptions of 2%, delinquent taxes of 1.9%, manufacturing depreciation reimbursements of 1.6%, and several other areas below 1%.
The budget does not include a property tax millage increase.
The projected revenues are $3.6 million higher than the previous year.
The revenues increased in 2020-21 due to carryovers from four funds at $2.6 million, an increase in state revenues of $2.1 million, and an increase in tax revenues of $786,000, and a decrease of $1.8 million in transfers from other funds.
State law mandates that governmental entities have balanced budgets, thus the district's expenditures are also $157.5 million.
Those expenditures are broken down into categories of personnel services of $137 million — 86.9% of the budget — contracted services of $5.5 million, utilities of $3.6 million, technology of $2.4 million, school supplies of $2.5 million, repairs and maintenance of $2.1 million, and other transfers and supplies of $4.4 million.
The budgeted total is an increase of $12.9 million over Superintendent Richard O'Malley's first budget in 2018-2019, according to a sheet provided to the board of trustees.
This increase is due to a $16.1 million increase in personnel costs including a change in how therapists are funded at $6 million, a 5% pay raise for district workers in 2019-20 at $6 million, a 1% pay raise in 2020-21 at $1.3 million, and the addition of 18 new positions mostly due to John W. Moore Intermediate becoming a middle school.
A portion of the increase is offset by a $3.2 million decrease that includes school supplies at $1 million less, $900 less in transfers to other funds, a $700 decrease in contract services, a repair and maintenance decrease of $400,000, and decrease of other expenses at $200,000.
The board normally approves the budgets in March but waited due to concerns about the state revenues that would be allocated to the district.
The board also held a public hearing before the meeting where it heard from three bus drivers and two candidates, Clamentine Elmore and Robert Gabriel, regarding the budget.
Prior to hearing from the public, chief financial officer Laura Showe provided a presentation and overview of the budget to those attending.
The bus drivers brought concerns about their paychecks, specifically that they had been lessened this year as compared to last year.
It was explained in the public hearing and at the board meeting that the bus drivers moved from a 17-time per year pay schedule to a 24-time per year pay schedule.
With that change, some of the money earned now by the drivers is allocated to paychecks they will receive in the summer, thus their paychecks are lowered.
In addition, the state continues to take the same amount out of the paycheck for benefits for employees regardless of salary.
Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II recommended a course of action to advocate to the legislature to change to a system in which the amount taken out is proportional to the salary.
And finally, due to cancellations and restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, less overtime is available for the drivers to earn.
