Florence One Schools sets 2020-2021 budget

The board also held a public hearing before the meeting where it heard from three bus drivers and two candidates, Clamentine Elmore and Robert Gabriel, regarding the budget.

Prior to hearing from the public, chief financial officer Laura Showe provided a presentation and overview of the budget to those attending.

The bus drivers brought concerns about their paychecks, specifically that they had been lessened this year as compared to last year.

It was explained in the public hearing and at the board meeting that the bus drivers moved from a 17-time per year pay schedule to a 24-time per year pay schedule.

With that change, some of the money earned now by the drivers is allocated to paychecks they will receive in the summer, thus their paychecks are lowered.

In addition, the state continues to take the same amount out of the paycheck for benefits for employees regardless of salary.

Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II recommended a course of action to advocate to the legislature to change to a system in which the amount taken out is proportional to the salary.

And finally, due to cancellations and restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, less overtime is available for the drivers to earn.

