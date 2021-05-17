 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools, South Carolina Education Association bring literacy boxes to five Florence parks
Florence One Schools, South Carolina Education Association bring literacy boxes to five Florence parks

FLORENCE, S.C. – Children who love to read are now able to pick up a book from five parks in Florence County. 

Florence One Schools and the South Carolina Education Association held a news conference Monday morning to announce that literacy boxes have been installed in five Florence parks: Ebenezer Park, Levy Park, McLeod Park, Maple Park and Dr. Iola Jones Park. 

Sherry East, president of the education association, said her organization had the vision to develop the literacy boxes a while back and was looking for a school district or a career and technical education center to partner with. 

The literacy boxes are sort of a like a library. When a person wants to take a book from the library, they are asked to replace it with a book that is special to them. 

Florence One Schools agreed to the partnership, and the district's career center developed the boxes. 

Sarah "Kitty" Carpenter, director of the career center, said the center's mechanical design, building construction, visual arts and early education classes worked on the boxes.  

Lisa Raison, the Florence One Schools 2021 teacher of the year, provided a book: "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," a written version of the nursery rhyme. 

East provided books from the 2021 State Teacher of the Year Sarah Gams of Lexington-Richland District 5 and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. 

Gams donated several books, including "Ghost" by Jason Reynolds. Ghost tells the tale of four children with different personalities who must coalesce into a Junior Olympic track team. Ghost is the nickname of a particularly troubled member of the team who the team's coach tries to encourage.  

Spearman donated "P is for Palmetto" by Carol Crane. 

The book highlights features of the state, using the letters of the alphabet to describe the Palmetto State. Written inside of the book is an inscription from Spearman encouraging a reader to enjoy the book. 

Ronnie Pridgen, the Florence County recreation director, accepted the boxes on behalf of the county. 

