Florence One Schools, South Carolina Education Association bring literacy boxes to five Florence parks

FLORENCE, S.C. – Children who love to read are now able to pick up a book from five parks in Florence County.

Florence One Schools and the South Carolina Education Association held a news conference Monday morning to announce that literacy boxes have been installed in five Florence parks: Ebenezer Park, Levy Park, McLeod Park, Maple Park and Dr. Iola Jones Park.

Sherry East, president of the education association, said her organization had the vision to develop the literacy boxes a while back and was looking for a school district or a career and technical education center to partner with.

The literacy boxes are sort of a like a library. When a person wants to take a book from the library, they are asked to replace it with a book that is special to them.

Florence One Schools agreed to the partnership, and the district's career center developed the boxes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah "Kitty" Carpenter, director of the career center, said the center's mechanical design, building construction, visual arts and early education classes worked on the boxes.

Lisa Raison, the Florence One Schools 2021 teacher of the year, provided a book: "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," a written version of the nursery rhyme.