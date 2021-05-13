Florence One Schools, South Carolina Education Association to test little library pilot program

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence will be the site of a pilot program to promote literacy and career and technical education schools.

Florence One Schools announced that its career and technology education program was partnering with the South Carolina Education Association to build little library boxes to be located within five city parks.

Several classes at the Florence One Career Center were involved in implementing the boxes. Students in engineering classes designed the boxes, building and construction classes built the boxes, education classes researched reading materials, and students in digital arts and design classes administered lettering and logos.

The education association funded the materials.

A ribbon cutting will be held to celebrate the pilot program and install library boxes at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Ebenezer Park.

Guests are encouraged to take a favorite book to add to the library box collection of books.