Florence One Schools staff receives COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE, S.C. − Starting this week, more than 40 Florence One Schools employees are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through McLeod Health.

F1S Lead Nurse Beth Holzbach said nurses are included in DHEC’s Phase 1a distribution plan and that McLeod also included the district’s related services employees like occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech therapists.

“As of right now (Tuesday afternoon), six of our nurses have already gone to take the vaccine,” Holzbach said. “This will be dose one of two doses. We are thrilled that we are able to get it. The process of registering and getting the vaccine is very smooth and organized.”

Holzbach said that employees will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“The Pfizer vaccine went to the larger medical centers because of the storage requirements,” Holzbach said. “We are very appreciative of the fact that McLeod made certain we were included.”

Holzbach said that the district’s current remote learning will give her nurses the opportunity to get the vaccine without interrupting schools.