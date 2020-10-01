Florence One School's STEM bus will deliver knowledge to students

The focus of the lessons onboard the bus will be engineering, biomedical science and computer science.

The bus will make the rounds of the district's schools and stay up to five days at each school, based on the school's size. Students will have multiple opportunities every school year to work with the bus, Rogers said.

The bus helps level the playing field for students, said Chris Williams, director of partnerships for STEM U which consulted on bus build.

"Everything on that bus is going to give students the opportunity to solve problems," Williams said. "3D printing, video game design, engineering robotics — it takes learning outside the academic four walls."

Problem solving will be the focus of all lessons associated with the bus, he said.

Rogers also spoke to the safety features on the bus and in the school system.

The schools' A/B schedules means that no more than 9-12 students will work with the bus at any given time. The bus also takes the temperature of everyone who boards.

It will also use UV wands, wipes and sprays that will be used daily, Rogers said.

