Florence One School's STEM bus will deliver knowledge to students

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools on Thursday morning, in Moore Middle School's side parking lot, unveiled its latest addition to learning — the STEM bus.
The multi-colored bus is a rolling STEM classroom with two outside learning areas, one inside learning area and a host of lessons on board, said Chris Rogers, Florence One Schools STEM director.
The bus rolls with "seven inside computer stations, two outside computer stations, eight zSpace laptop learning stations, one zSpace all-in-one learning station, 10 iPad learning stations, two sets of virtual reality goggles, mini drones, airplane flight simulators, video game design, biomedical kits, Lego kits for robotics and a lot more," Rogers said as he spoke at the ribbon cutting for the bus.
The bus was funded by a $50,000 grant from The School Foundation and is sponsored by The School Foundation and MUSC Health Florence.
"It's about showing the world, showing the nation and showing South Carolina how innovative we are and how we can bring these types of activiteis to our students all across our district," said Dr. Richard O'Malley, district superintendent.
"It would cost us millions of dollars to put STEM labs in every school, to put teachers in every school," the superintendent said. "This bus provides the opportunity for us to bring these types of activities, lessons and science content to our students in a unique and innovative way."
The focus of the lessons onboard the bus will be engineering, biomedical science and computer science.
The bus will make the rounds of the district's schools and stay up to five days at each school, based on the school's size. Students will have multiple opportunities every school year to work with the bus, Rogers said.
The bus helps level the playing field for students, said Chris Williams, director of partnerships for STEM U which consulted on bus build.
"Everything on that bus is going to give students the opportunity to solve problems," Williams said. "3D printing, video game design, engineering robotics — it takes learning outside the academic four walls."
Problem solving will be the focus of all lessons associated with the bus, he said.
Rogers also spoke to the safety features on the bus and in the school system.
The schools' A/B schedules means that no more than 9-12 students will work with the bus at any given time. The bus also takes the temperature of everyone who boards.
It will also use UV wands, wipes and sprays that will be used daily, Rogers said.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
