Florence One Schools students return to class Jan. 25

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence One Schools will return to school three ways starting Jan. 25 -- and A-Day.

With the return to virtual, A/B and five day instruction the schools will also return to extra curricular activities.

Winter sports for high schools and middle schools will resume with a week of conditioning from Jan. 25-29 followed by region games and a region tournament and state playoffs.

Middle school teams will finish their season with a modified schedule to play district teams and finish the season with a district playoff to crown a district champion.

Spring sports seasons will open as scheduled Feb. 1, 2021.

Parents and guardians will also have option to choose their student's instructional delivery method.

The request window closes Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.

To request a change, complete the Instructional Method Change Form, found under Quick Links on the homepage of the Florence 1 Schools website: https://www.f1s.org/. For more information, call the Office of School Improvement at 843-758-6437.