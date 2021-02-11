Florence One Schools students to graduate inside the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Graduation ceremonies for the Florence Schools high schools will return to being held inside the Florence Center.

Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the district Board of Trustees on Thursday about the graduation plans for South Florence, West Florence and Wilson High Schools. He said that on Friday, June 11, West Florence seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. and Wilson seniors will graduate at 4 p.m. O'Malley said South Florence students will graduate at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Each student will receive four tickets to the graduation, O'Malley added. He said that the capacity of the Florence Center was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and a planned pod system that will allow families of four to sit together during the ceremonies. O'Malley also said that the tickets for the graduation would be assigned due to the pod system. He added that letters from each of the three schools' principals would be sent home with seniors on Friday explaining the district's current graduation plans.

Social distancing for the students will also be enforced at the ceremonies.

