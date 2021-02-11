 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools students to graduate inside the Florence Center
Florence One Schools students to graduate inside the Florence Center

O'Malley

Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, speaks to the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees Thursday evening.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Graduation ceremonies for the Florence Schools high schools will return to being held inside the Florence Center. 

Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the district Board of Trustees on Thursday about the graduation plans for South Florence, West Florence and Wilson High Schools. He said that on Friday, June 11, West Florence seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. and Wilson seniors will graduate at 4 p.m. O'Malley said South Florence students will graduate at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. 

Each student will receive four tickets to the graduation, O'Malley added. He said that the capacity of the Florence Center was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and a planned pod system that will allow families of four to sit together during the ceremonies. O'Malley also said that the tickets for the graduation would be assigned due to the pod system. He added that letters from each of the three schools' principals would be sent home with seniors on Friday explaining the district's current graduation plans. 

Social distancing for the students will also be enforced at the ceremonies.

O'Malley also cautioned the board that there could be changes to the graduation plan due to the shifting nature of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the federal, state, or local governments. 

The graduation ceremonies in 2020 were scheduled to be held inside the Florence Center but were moved outside due to the pandemic and state government-mandated capacity restrictions. 

O'Malley also said the district is not currently scheduling proms for the 2021 school year. 

Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. asked O'Malley about the possibility of virtual events to be held instead of in-person proms or other senior activities. 

O'Malley said that no school would be prohibited from doing so. 

Florence One Schools graduation times and dates

West Florence: 10 a.m., Friday, June 11

Wilson: 4 p.m., Friday, June 11

South Florence: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 12

