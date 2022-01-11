Florence One Schools to absorb Timmonsville High, Johnson Middle School students

Any student in Florence One can choose to attend the new arts magnet program, she said.

Spearman said she is working with the county's legislative delegation to set the boundaries of the combined district to ensure that the people of Timmonsville and surrounding areas are represented on the Florence One board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spearman added she sent a letter to and met with Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart II and Richard O'Malley, Florence One superintendent, to ask the board to take the steps to absorb the Florence Four district and its business at the end of the fiscal year.

In the letter, she asks the Florence One Board of Trustees to allow O'Malley to become the designated superintendent for Florence Four until the consolidation occurs.

If approved, O'Malley will report to Spearman in the role and regarding the consolidation.

Spearman said negotiations were underway to determine his compensation for the role. She added the compensation would probably be similar to the compensation of Dan Strickland who served in a similar capacity in 2019.