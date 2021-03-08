Florence One Schools to begin 5-day instructional model for all students on April 12

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools will begin a five-day instructional model for all students beginning Monday, April 12.

Parents who want to change the method of their students’ instruction should complete a survey that opened Monday. The survey will close at noon Monday, March 15.

Students who are in the A/B day instructional cohort will automatically be moved to five days of in-person instruction, which will result in an increase in class size. Students who are virtual will remain virtual.

Parents should ONLY complete this survey if they want to CHANGE the format of their student's instruction from in-person to virtual or from virtual to in-person.

For a link to the survey, visit the Florence One Schools website.

Schools will continue to follow DHEC guidelines for in-person instruction.