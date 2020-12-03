Florence One Schools to go virtual ahead of Christmas

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence One Schools this year will go virtual a few days ahead of Christmas vacation.

All students and staff will work virtually from home on those days.

Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley announced over Facebook that Dec. 21, 22 and 23 will give the school system a few extra days to clean the buildings and give staff "some much needed respite."

There will be no childcare or extended day academy those three days.

Students will receive their assignments each morning and faculty will have office hours from 9 a.m.-noon, O'Malley said in the post.

School officials plan to release information on instruction, meal delivery and expectations in the coming days, he said.

"Thank you for your continued patients and understanding during htis unprecedented period of time," he concluded.