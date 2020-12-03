 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Schools to go virtual ahead of Christmas
0 comments
breaking

Florence One Schools to go virtual ahead of Christmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence One Schools this year will go virtual a few days ahead of Christmas vacation.

All students and staff will work virtually from home on those days.

Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley announced over Facebook that Dec. 21, 22 and 23 will give the school system a few extra days to clean the buildings and give staff "some much needed respite."

There will be no childcare or extended day academy those three days.

Students will receive their assignments each morning and faculty will have office hours from 9 a.m.-noon, O'Malley said in the post.

School officials plan to release information on instruction, meal delivery and expectations in the coming days, he said.

"Thank you for your continued patients and understanding during htis unprecedented period of time," he concluded.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert