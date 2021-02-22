 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools to host virtual recruitment event Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools will host a virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair on Saturday.

Live virtual interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in an interview must register by Tuesday.

“While virtual recruitment might not seem like the ideal situation, we are actually very excited for this fair,” said Ashley Watson, director of recruitment and certification.

“Holding virtual interviews gives us the opportunity to meet with out-of-state candidates who would not be able to travel here for an in-person event. We are looking forward to a very successful recruiting season”

Registration for the virtual fair can be done at bit.ly/F1S2021VirtualTeacherFair (the web address is case sensitive). A list of available positions can be found by clicking the Employment tab on the Florence One Schools website, f1s.org.

For more information, contact Watson at awatson@f1s.org.

