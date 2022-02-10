Florence One Schools to its lower property taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year.

The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds.

Millage rates are how properties are taxed by governments in the United States. The idea comes from a mill, which was previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and then multiplies those numbers by the millage rate to get the amount of taxes owed.

Basically, South Carolina law affords school districts the ability to borrow up to 8% of the value of the property it owns. Typically, the borrowing takes place in the form of bonds.

Bonds are a fixed-income investment in which the borrower, in this case the school district, agrees to pay a set rate of interest over a period of time and the value of the bond at the end of the period. The date the value of the bonds has to be paid back is called the maturity date.

