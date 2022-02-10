Florence One Schools to its lower property taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year.
The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds.
Millage rates are how properties are taxed by governments in the United States. The idea comes from a mill, which was previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and then multiplies those numbers by the millage rate to get the amount of taxes owed.
Basically, South Carolina law affords school districts the ability to borrow up to 8% of the value of the property it owns. Typically, the borrowing takes place in the form of bonds.
Bonds are a fixed-income investment in which the borrower, in this case the school district, agrees to pay a set rate of interest over a period of time and the value of the bond at the end of the period. The date the value of the bonds has to be paid back is called the maturity date.
A chart provided by the district shows an owner-occupied home valued at $114,497 would see a tax reduction of $41.22, a non-owner occupied home valued at $101,094 would see a tax reduction of $54.59 and a business property valued at $1.42 million would see a tax reduction of $1,341.49.
Board member Barry Townsend said the district's board members were among the few politicians who can actually say they lowered taxes. He said he felt the board would also be able to show the community it was being good stewards of the public's money.
In specific, the district will be borrowing a little less than $20 million over a three-year period to fund the final part of the Southside Middle School project and various maintenance projects across the district.
The three-year time frame should allow the county auditor's office to lower the district's debt service millage rate from 59 mills to 50 mills.
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley and Townsend said the district was able to lower the millage rate because the board voted last year to approve a one-year increase to pay off the district's debt earlier.
That increase was around 11.4% for some Florence One residents.