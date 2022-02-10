 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Schools to lower property taxes
0 Comments
top story

Florence One Schools to lower property taxes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year.

The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district’s 8% bonds.

Millage rates are how properties are taxed by governments in the United States. The idea comes from a mill, which was previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and then multiplies those numbers by the millage rate to get the amount of taxes owed.

South Carolina law affords school districts the ability to borrow up to 8% of the value of the property it owns. Typically, the borrowing takes place in the form of bonds.

Bonds are a fixed-income investment in which the borrower, in this case the school district, agrees to pay a set rate of interest over a period of time and the value of the bond at the end of the period. The date the value of the bonds has to be paid back is called the maturity date.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A chart provided by the district shows an owner-occupied home valued at $114,497 would see a tax reduction of $41.22, a non-owner occupied home valued at $101,094 would see a tax reduction of $54.59 and a business property valued at $1.42 million would see a tax reduction of $1,341.49.

Board member Barry Townsend said the district’s board members were among the few politicians who can actually say they lowered taxes. He said he felt the board would also be able to show the community it was being good stewards of the public’s money.

In specific, the district will be borrowing a little less than $20 million over a three-year period to fund the final part of the Southside Middle School project and various maintenance projects across the district.

The three-year time frame should allow the county auditor’s office to lower the district’s debt service millage rate from 59 mills to 50 mills.

Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley and Townsend said the district was able to lower the millage rate because the board voted last year to approve a one-year increase to pay off the district’s debt earlier.

The increase in tax bills was around 11.4% for some Florence One residents.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Swamp Fox Quilters gather for day of sewing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake City man sails around North America
Local News

Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Local News

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill
Local News

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Local News

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Jordan details election night call from governor
Local News

Jordan details election night call from governor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party heard an impression of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday night. State Rep. Jay Jordan said he got a call he got from McMaster on Jan. 25, the night of the Senate District 31 primary between him and Mike Reichenbach, before he provided a legislative update to the Republicans. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert