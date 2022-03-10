Florence One Schools to offer expelled students another way back

FLORENCE— — Since the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve a policy of zero tolerance for fighting last year, the public participation parts of board meetings have been filled with parents asking the district to offer students a second chance.

The district is ready to do that. Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Instruction Gregory Hall told the board Thursday night the district is implementing a second-chance program to offer expelled students a way back into the classroom.

Hall's presentation says the Return to Learn program has three components: academics, counseling and community service and there are three 45-day phases to the program.

The first phase includes fully virtual school (through Apex or Edgenuity) with time available to confer with teachers, individual and family counseling and 10 hours of community service. The family counseling would be provided at no cost through partnership with WellSpring.

Students are required to attend 90% of their academic classes and meetings with teachers and receive at least a 65 in their classes to move to the second phase. If students attend all their classes and meetings and make a 90 in all classes, they can skip to the third phase.

The second phase includes two days a week at Rush Academy and three days of virtual school, continued counseling and 10 hours of community service at their school.

To reach the third and final phase, the students must attend 90% of their classes and meetings, reach a 65 in their classes and the family cannot have an unexcused family counseling absence.

The third phase includes a 45-day probation at the student's school, continued counseling, a monthly conference with parents, teachers and school administration and the assignment of a mentor to meet weekly with the student.

Students would admitted to the program based upon a hearing or a board decision.

Hall told the board the district is ready to implement the program immediately. He said the mentors will be available when the first students reach the third phase next fall.

The board also unanimously voted to approve a $500 gas rebate for employees in their March 29 paycheck. Providing all 2,243 employees with $500 will cost the district $1.12 million. The district will use its Elementary and Secondary School Relief [ESSR] Act money ($871,500) and vacancy savings ($250,000) to provide the funds.

The board also approved dual-enrollment agreements with Coker University, the College of Charleston, South Carolina State University and Winthrop University. These dual-enrollment offerings add to offerings from Allen University, Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College.

It also approved selling a string-shaped piece of unused and unneeded land near Delmae Elementary School for around $30,000. The proceeds of the sale will go to the school.

The board recognized the SCHSL 4A state champion Wilson Tigers basketball team, the region-winning Williams Middle School academic challenge team, South Florence's Albany Wilson, West Florence's Deuce Hudson and Wilson's Zandae Butler for making all-state, and South Florence's David Robinson (girls basketball) and Marquise Camp (wrestling) and Wilson's Carlos Powell (boys basketball) for winning region coach of the year honors.

It also received a presentation on the district's teacher recruitment efforts.

