Florence One Schools to offer five-day in-person instruction beginning Nov. 30

FLORENCE, S.C. − Some Florence One Schools students will be returning to five-day instruction on Nov. 30.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, spoke to the board about the plan to send approximately 1,600 students back to school full time at their meeting Thursday evening.
"Most of our thoughts this school year have been around choice," O'Malley said Thursday evening. "Everyone knows we've given parents/guardians choice on how to proceed."
The district offered parents two options: in person instruction on alternating days (the so-called A/B day option) or exclusively virtual instruction.
Board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. said he was concerned the in-person and virtual choice would lead to the traditionally behind students falling further behind.
"The five-day group is the one group of stakeholders who have not participated," O'Malley said. "The five-day stakeholders have really not been accommodated. They've been patient. ..."
The district conducted a survey to identify parents and guardians who would want their children to go to school with very little special circumstances or accommodations, O'Malley said.
Some of those parents who answered yes will see their children go to school five days.
O'Malley provided the board with charts illustrating how many students at each school would be going to five days of instruction.
At South Florence High School, 145 students want to come back, and all will be accommodated with appropriate social distancing measures enacted. At West Florence High School, 199 students want to come back full time. The district can accommodate only 30 of them. At Wilson High School, 19 students want to come back, and all can come back.
At John W. Moore Middle School, 96 students want to come back full time, and all will be accommodated.
At Sneed Middle School, 79 students want to come back, and all can come back.
O'Malley said the district did have to bring a virtual English teacher back to in-person instruction. He also said that the science labs were a particular challenge because of the small size of the labs. He said the district wants only small groups to go into the labs at the same time.
At Southside Middle School, 81 students want to return, and all can do so. At Williams Middle School, 23 students want to return to school, and all can do so.
In the I.B. program at Wilson High School, 12 students, all ninth graders, want to return to in-person instruction and can do so. One student will have to be transported by the district. The remaining 11 have parents who agree to provide transportation. In the I.B. program at Williams, 27 students (13 eighth-graders and 14 seventh-graders) will return to class. Parents have agreed to transport all 27 students.
O'Malley provided board members with a list of students by teacher at the elementary level, but that information contained the initials of teachers, so O'Malley did not discuss this part of the plan at the meeting.
