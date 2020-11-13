Florence One Schools to offer five-day in-person instruction beginning Nov. 30

O'Malley provided the board with charts illustrating how many students at each school would be going to five days of instruction.

At South Florence High School, 145 students want to come back, and all will be accommodated with appropriate social distancing measures enacted. At West Florence High School, 199 students want to come back full time. The district can accommodate only 30 of them. At Wilson High School, 19 students want to come back, and all can come back.

At John W. Moore Middle School, 96 students want to come back full time, and all will be accommodated.

At Sneed Middle School, 79 students want to come back, and all can come back.

O'Malley said the district did have to bring a virtual English teacher back to in-person instruction. He also said that the science labs were a particular challenge because of the small size of the labs. He said the district wants only small groups to go into the labs at the same time.

At Southside Middle School, 81 students want to return, and all can do so. At Williams Middle School, 23 students want to return to school, and all can do so.