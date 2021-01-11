 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools to remain virtual for another week
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools students will be learning virtually for an additional week. 

The school district serving the city of Florence and its suburbs announced Monday afternoon that instruction would remain completely virtual through Friday, Jan. 22. 

Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Day. 

All district schools will return to the three previous forms of instructional delivery − completely virtual, alternating methods (A-B), or in person five days per week − on Monday, Jan. 25.

Parents will also have the option to change their child's instruction method beginning on at 8 a.m. Friday and continuing to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

