Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022

Make-up days are scheduled for Nov. 24, Jan. 4, 2022, and April 15, 2022.

Graduations are scheduled for May 31, 2022, and June 1, 2022, and June 2, 2022. Wilson students will graduate on May 31 followed by South Florence students on June 1 and West Florence students on June 2.

O'Malley told the board that the calendar was a modified year-round calendar approved overwhelmingly by a committee that included parents, administrators, teachers, board members, and district administration.

He did not specify the members of the committee. However, board member Alexis Pipkins said he was not a part of the committee. Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder implied that she was a part of it.

O'Malley also said that the calendar was similar to the one approved by the board in early 2020 for the current school year.

This calendar was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's meeting also featured a discussion of the new high school course offerings for the school year.

Maggie Gause, director of the student support services for the district, provided an overview to the board at the meeting.