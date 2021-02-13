 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools students could be returning to class on Aug. 2. 

The Florence One Schools board unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve a 2021-22 district calendar proposed by Superintendent Richard O'Malley. 

The calendar calls for registration to be held from July 19 to 23 and teachers to report to work on July 26, one week before students arrive.

O'Malley said the calendar contained a full-week intersession period roughly every nine weeks. 

An intersession is a short break between parts of an academic calendar to allow students to catch up on work or take short classes. 

The first intersession would be held Oct. 4-8 and the second from Feb. 21-25, 2022. The other intersession periods appear to coincide with a two-week winter break (Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2021) and a spring break (April 15, 2021 to April 22, 2021). 

There are also holidays scheduled for Labor Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day. 

Oct. 11, Jan. 4, 2021, March 21, 2021 and June 2, 2021 are teacher workdays or staff development days. 

October 21, Dec. 17, Feb. 18, 2021, May 31, 2021, and June 1, 2021 are half days for students. On Oct. 21, elementary and middle schools will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. On the other half-days, elementary students will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at noon. 

Make-up days are scheduled for Nov. 24, Jan. 4, 2022, and April 15, 2022. 

Graduations are scheduled for May 31, 2022, and June 1, 2022, and June 2, 2022. Wilson students will graduate on May 31 followed by South Florence students on June 1 and West Florence students on June 2. 

O'Malley told the board that the calendar was a modified year-round calendar approved overwhelmingly by a committee that included parents, administrators, teachers, board members, and district administration. 

He did not specify the members of the committee. However, board member Alexis Pipkins said he was not a part of the committee. Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder implied that she was a part of it. 

O'Malley also said that the calendar was similar to the one approved by the board in early 2020 for the current school year. 

This calendar was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Thursday's meeting also featured a discussion of the new high school course offerings for the school year.

Maggie Gause, director of the student support services for the district, provided an overview to the board at the meeting. 

She said the district would be offering early college options for 30 students in 2021-22, down from 75 this year. However, she later added that fewer than 20 students are currently enrolled in the program. 

Gause added that the district is adding several honors options for electives including mythology, African American literature, creative writing, African American history, sociology, and Spanish I. 

She said several courses are also being renamed.

The board members were also provided a copy of a 2021-22 academic opportunities guide. 

Gause said the cover was designed by a West Florence sophomore. 

The book includes athletic eligibility, the flexible learning center at the Alfred Rush Academy and early graduation information. 

Florence One Schools 2021-2022 Calendar

July 19-23: Registration

July 26-30: Teacher workdays

Aug. 2: First day for students

Sept. 1: Interim report cards issued

Sept. 6: Labor Day

Oct. 4-8: Fall intercession

Oct. 11: Teacher workday

Oct. 15: First quarter report cards issued

Oct. 21: Parent conference day (half day for students)

Nov. 11: Interim report cards issued

Nov. 24-26: Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 13-17: First semester exams

Dec. 17: Half day for students

Dec. 20 to Jan.3, 2022: Winter break

Jan. 4: Teacher workday

Jan. 7: Second quarter report cards issued

Jan. 17: Holiday (Martin Luther King Day)

Feb. 8: Interim report cards issued

Feb. 18: Parent conference day (students do not need to report)

Feb. 21-25: Spring intercession

March 21: Teacher workday

March 25: Third quarter report cards issued

April 15-22: Spring break

April 29: Interim report cards issued

May 30: Holiday (Memorial Day)

May 31: Wilson graduation

June 1: South Florence graduation

June 2: West Florence graduation

May 31-June 1: Half days for students

June 2: Teacher workday/last day of school

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

