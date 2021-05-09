Florence One Schools' Valorant team advances in national tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — One Florence One Schools esports team's season came to an end Saturday night while a second will continue its quest for a national title.
The school system's Rocket League team wound up its year ranked in the nation's Top 32 but fell in tournament play.
"Rocket League ended up losing their game," said coach Wyatt Howle. "They ended up going all the way to OT and losing their final game."
"We knew there would be a lot of talent in Rocket League," Howle said.
"That was the seniors' last game for that group. Obviously they're upset they didn't make it to the championship like they thought, but they came a long way from starting back in November, not even 12 months," Howle said.
The Valorant team was another story as it won into the nation's Top 16 teams and will play again Tuesday.
For perspective, there are 452 high school Rocket League teams playing nationally and 200 high school Valorant.
"All those kids started playing Valorant back in November when we first announced our game selection and they're almost all freshmen," Howle said." They're going to be a powerhouse in a couple of years; heck, they'll be a power house next year."
"They're super dedicated; they put in 50-60 hours a week," Howle said.
The Valorant team will be back in play Tuesday when it faces the No. 3 seeded team in the tournament.
A Tuesday night victory could clear the field and let the Florence squad make a run at the national title, Howle said.
For both teams to make national title runs in both the leagues in which they play is an accomplishment, he said.
"We're proud of them," he said.
Both teams will be back next year and should still be a force to be reckoned with.
Saif Chaudhry — game name Bean Man — is the highest ranked one on this year's team and he's a sophomore who will be the cornerstone of next year's team, Howle said.
The school's players have made a mark in national competition for all the world to see — especially colleges with esports program.
The seniors are all high-achieving students academically and Howle said he expects most of them to continue their esports careers in college.
"I have partial scholarships for everyone of my seniors if they wanted them," Howle said.