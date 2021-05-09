Florence One Schools' Valorant team advances in national tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — One Florence One Schools esports team's season came to an end Saturday night while a second will continue its quest for a national title.

The school system's Rocket League team wound up its year ranked in the nation's Top 32 but fell in tournament play.

"Rocket League ended up losing their game," said coach Wyatt Howle. "They ended up going all the way to OT and losing their final game."

"We knew there would be a lot of talent in Rocket League," Howle said.

"That was the seniors' last game for that group. Obviously they're upset they didn't make it to the championship like they thought, but they came a long way from starting back in November, not even 12 months," Howle said.

The Valorant team was another story as it won into the nation's Top 16 teams and will play again Tuesday.

For perspective, there are 452 high school Rocket League teams playing nationally and 200 high school Valorant.

"All those kids started playing Valorant back in November when we first announced our game selection and they're almost all freshmen," Howle said." They're going to be a powerhouse in a couple of years; heck, they'll be a power house next year."