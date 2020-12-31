Florence One Schools will resume instruction virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. – As scheduled, Florence One Schools will resume classes Monday following a winter break, but students will not be going back to school.

All schools will return to virtual instruction for the first two weeks in January, the district announced Thursday morning with a message on its app and website.

“Virtual Instruction Beginning in January,” the message began.

“After monitoring the surging positive cases of COVID-19 in Florence County and consulting with the Florence medical community, Florence 1 Schools has announced that upon the end of the winter break, all schools will return to total virtual instruction for the next two weeks. In addition, there will be no athletic or extra-curricular activities during this time period.

“Please continue to do your best to adhere to all health and safety precautions throughout this holiday season.

“Happy New Year and stay safe, healthy and encouraged.”

So 2021 will begin the way 2020 ended. The district went virtual for the last three days of classes in December.