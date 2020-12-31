Florence One Schools will resume instruction virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. – As scheduled, Florence One Schools will resume classes Monday following a winter break, but students will not be going back to school.
All schools will return to virtual instruction for the first two weeks in January, the district announced Thursday morning with a message on its app and website.
“Virtual Instruction Beginning in January,” the message began.
“After monitoring the surging positive cases of COVID-19 in Florence County and consulting with the Florence medical community, Florence 1 Schools has announced that upon the end of the winter break, all schools will return to total virtual instruction for the next two weeks. In addition, there will be no athletic or extra-curricular activities during this time period.
“Please continue to do your best to adhere to all health and safety precautions throughout this holiday season.
“Happy New Year and stay safe, healthy and encouraged.”
So 2021 will begin the way 2020 ended. The district went virtual for the last three days of classes in December.
On Dec. 3, Superintendent Richard O'Malley announced over Facebook that Dec. 21, 22 and 23 would give the school system a few extra days to clean the buildings and give staff "some much needed respite."
No child care or extended day academy was offered on those three days.
Students received their assignments each morning, and faculty had office hours from 9 a.m. to noon. All students and staff worked virtually from home on those days.
"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this unprecedented period of time," O’Malley concluded.
At the start of its school year, the district offered two models of instruction: in-person on alternating days, which the district calls the A/B plan, or completely virtual.
In early October, O’Malley said at a board meeting that the district would send survey forms to parents who had enrolled their children in the alternating in-person instructional program. The survey was to gauge the parents' feelings about a five-day-per-week instructional model.
At a Nov. 12 board meeting, the decision was made for some Florence One Schools students to return to five-day instruction on Nov. 30. That plan involved approximately 1,600 students.