Florence One Schools working on plan to vaccinate teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. – There is a plan in the works to vaccinate Florence One Schools teachers, but it's not finalized and the organizers are not yet ready to release it.

“MUSC Health Florence division leaders, care team members and Florence School District 1 administrators are finalizing a robust, comprehensive and compassionate vaccination plan for implementation in the district when educators become eligible for the vaccine," according to a joint F1S MUSC release issued by the school system.

The leadership of Florence 1 Schools will share the details of this plan in the near future, once it has been through the final review and approval process with both organizations.

Building off of the successes from our collaborative testing plan, multiple options are under review at this time, including mass vaccination sites and individual, in-school access, according to the release.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and perseverance at this time, because we all want the same thing – to get more vaccines into more arms," F1S spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel wrote in the release.