Florence One, South Carolina State offer dual enrollment

FLORENCE, S.C. — Drums banged and cymbals clanged at Wilson High School Auditorium Monday to commemorate South Carolina State University Day at Florence One schools.

South Carolina State University and Florence One signed an agreement to offer dual enrollment classes to students.

This partnership allows high school students to earn college credit at South Carolina State while still being enrolled as a high school student. The classes offered will be from South Carolina State’s core curriculum. South Carolina State cannot guarantee that any courses would be eligible for college credit at another institution.

“We are gathered to witness and celebrate a new beginning,” said Frederick Evans, vice president of academic affairs at South Carolina State University. “This program allows students to have a head start on their college career, assists them with the transition from high school to college, saves time and money and provides meaningful and challenging academic experiences.”

To participate in the dual credit enrollment program, students must apply to South Carolina State and be accepted to the university. Dual enrollment students are expected to complete the courses just as if they were students in a traditional college setting.

Grades will be reflected on their high school transcripts as well as their college transcripts.

“This is a historic day for Florence School District One and South Carolina State. We want to increase the opportunities for each student in our district and this does it the right way,” said Maggie Gause, director of student support services. “We have a lot of students who we send to South Carolina State and we have a lot of faculty who are alumni of South Carolina State. Why not partner with the Bulldogs?”

This opportunity will give students the opportunity to complete their college degree more quickly.

“We are trying here at Florence One to build a superior academic institution that allows great students to receive great opportunities,” said Dr. Richard O’Malley, Florence One superintendent. “Today is a great example. We are the first school district in South Carolina to partner with South Carolina State for dual enrollment.”

In addition to the signing agreement, scholarships were issued and certificates of acceptance were announced.

Ja’Niya Rouse Scott received the presidential scholarship, which is a full ride.

“This scholarship means a lot,” Scott said. “I am shocked. Words cannot explain how I am feeling at this moment. It is shocking that I won’t have to pay for anything to go to school.”

Honor students from South Carolina State spoke to students about the opportunities that are offered.

Jessica Outlaw, a senior accounting student, said, “This summer I am going to Apple because of this university. Do not let the small talk steer you away because this school has changed my life.”

Outlaw graduated from South Florence High School in 2018.

