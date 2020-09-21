Florence One students named National Merit semifinalists

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three students from Florence One Schools have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The Wilson High International Baccalaureate students are in the nationwide pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.
The three students are Jacob Floyd, John Halus and Sophia Watson.
These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
More than 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join some 353,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.