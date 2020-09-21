 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One students named National Merit semifinalists
0 comments
top story

Florence One students named National Merit semifinalists

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three students from Florence One Schools have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Wilson High International Baccalaureate students are in the nationwide pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

The three students are Jacob Floyd, John Halus and Sophia Watson.

These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

More than 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join some 353,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.

+2 
National Merit semifinalists Jacob Floyd 1

Jacob Floyd

 CONTRIBUTED
+2 
National Merit semifinalist John Halus 2

John Halus

 CONTRIBUTED
+2 
National Merit semifinalist Sophia Watson 3

Watson

 CONTRIBUTED
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Local News

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today
Local News

Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launches in Lake City today

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund in partnership with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation starting Wednesday will work to give academic scholarships to graduating seniors from Lake City High School, and provide Crisis/Emergency Funds for local residents in immediate need.

Melissa Watson is moving to the Seventh Congressional District
Local News

Melissa Watson is moving to the Seventh Congressional District

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seventh Congressional District Democratic candidate Melissa Watson is in the process of moving to the district she seeks to represent. Watson said Friday afternoon that she is planning to move to Florence as soon as her child graduates from school in the Charleston area. 

Local News

Florence to construct $15 million sports complex near tennis center

  • +2
  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is attempting to hit another redevelopment home run. The city is expected to announce at a Monday afternoon news conference that it will be developing a $15 million sports complex beside of the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center at the location of the former Clemson extension office. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert