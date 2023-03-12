FLORENCE, S.C. — Two groups of Florence One Schools middle school students — one from Williams and the other from Southside — descended on the Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter with the aim to do some chores and to make the facility a better place.

They succeeded.

The two groups of 10 students spread mulch and dug a trench for a water line and then spent time with the shelter residents to help socialize them.

The students might have also enjoyed it.

"Today we are helping give back to the community," said Marcus Ford, Beta Club adviser from Williams Middle School.

"As part of the Beta Club we're making sure they get a certain amount of hours," Ford said. The students donate community service time.

The idea to serve the shelter originated with the students, Ford said.

The Saturday outing also gave the students a chance to enjoy some sunshine and ownership of their community and get some of their own socialization in, Ford said.

Because they're all in different grades they don't get to socialize as much. This gives them something to do with each other as a club," Ford said.

From Southside Middle School members of the Three-C Club — Cubs Club in the Community — turned out as well.

"Each month we focus on a different theme. This month was animals," said club adviser Dawn Walker.

Previous focuses have included the homeless and senior citizens. Next month, Walker said, it will be the environment.

"In the Three-C Club we try to introduce students 6-8 grades to work in the community," Walker said.

That helps prepare them to meet high school volunteer requirements as well, she said.

"By doing orientation here they can come back and volunteer on their own and that's a big deal," Walker said.

Saturday's chores didn't end the groups' obligation to the Florence Area Humane Society, which operates the shelter.

"We're going out to the horse barn next Saturday to do the same thing," Walker said.