Florence One suspends out-of-district tuition for Timmonsville students

FLORENCE, S.C. – Parents of students districted to Florence County School District Four won't be paying any tuition for their children to attend a Florence One School during the next academic year.

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted Thursday evening to suspend a portion of a policy requiring nonresident students wishing to attend a Florence One school for the residents of Florence School District Four for the upcoming school year only.

“On behalf of the Florence One Board of Trustees, we are happy to provide this choice opportunity to the families of Florence School District 4. By waiving any tuition for these families, we intend that their choices will now not be tempered or constrained by that prior financial consideration,” Porter Stewart, the Florence One Schools board chairman, said in a news release. "We certainly would welcome all who choose to attend our schools and trust that our approval of this request which came from our administration last week will now provide sufficient time for those families to consider their options and register within the same timelines as all new and returning families."