 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Teacher of Year field narrowed to 4
0 Comments
featured
FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS

Florence One Teacher of Year field narrowed to 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
teacher of year nominees

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has narrowed its field for its 2021-22 Teacher of the Year to four finalists.

The finalists:

  • Ashley Dawkins, Southside Middle School.
  • Emily Leaphart, Lester Elementary School.
  • Taneisha Muldrow, Timrod Elementary School.
  • Cynthia Watson, Carver Elementary School.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence 1 Schools Teacher of the Year recently completed an application packet containing information relevant to the teaching profession.

An outside panel of three selection committee members reviewed the packets and rated each one using specific selection criteria. The four teachers whose packets received the highest ratings have been named Honor Roll Teachers.

The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee has been scheduled to hold interview sessions separately with the honor roll teachers this week. Scores from the interview and application packet will be calculated, and Florence One's Teacher of the Year will be announced by Superintendent Richard O’Malley.

The Florence One Teacher of the Year's name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and the Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year will then vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January 2022 to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.

The three members of the selection committee are Tyron Jones, an interim vice president, Florence-Darlington Technical College; Lindsay Simmons, an assistant professor of education at Francis Marion University; and Lisa Stockdale, an assistant professor at Coker University’s Wiggins School of Education.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert