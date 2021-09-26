Florence One Teacher of Year field narrowed to 4

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has narrowed its field for its 2021-22 Teacher of the Year to four finalists.

The finalists:

Ashley Dawkins, Southside Middle School.

Emily Leaphart, Lester Elementary School.

Taneisha Muldrow, Timrod Elementary School.

Cynthia Watson, Carver Elementary School.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence 1 Schools Teacher of the Year recently completed an application packet containing information relevant to the teaching profession.

An outside panel of three selection committee members reviewed the packets and rated each one using specific selection criteria. The four teachers whose packets received the highest ratings have been named Honor Roll Teachers.

The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee has been scheduled to hold interview sessions separately with the honor roll teachers this week. Scores from the interview and application packet will be calculated, and Florence One's Teacher of the Year will be announced by Superintendent Richard O’Malley.