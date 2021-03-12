Florence One to send sixth-graders to middle schools over the next two years

In the first proposal, students who attended Briggs, McLaurin and Royall elementary schools would attend Sneed and Carver, Delmae, and Lucy T. Davis students would attend Moore.

In O'Malley's recommended option, Savannah Grove changes places with McLaurin: students who attended Briggs, Savannah Grove and Royall would attend Sneed and students who attended Delmae, Carver, and Lucy T. Davis would go to Moore.

O'Malley explained that the current fifth-graders at McLaurin would attend sixth grade there in 2021-22. The current fourth-graders would spend their sixth-grade year in the new Southside Middle School when it opens in August 2022.

He also said that the enrollment numbers for Moore would be a little higher than the numbers at Sneed for a couple of years. O'Malley said that when the district converted Moore to a middle school, it promised the kids enrolling there that they would be able to attend the school until they go to high school.

Board member Alexis Pipkins asked O'Malley how close Moore would be to capacity.

O'Malley said that capacity at the school is 1,200. He said the school currently has 1,049 students and is projected to have 1,080 two years from now.