Florence One to send sixth-graders to middle schools over the next two years

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students entering sixth grade in six Florence One schools will be headed to middle schools next year.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved a recommendation from Superintendent Richard O'Malley to send sixth-graders to John W. Moore and Sneed middle schools for the 2021-22 school year.
The board agreed to send students who attended fifth grade at Briggs, Savannah Grove and Royall elementary schools to Sneed and students who attended fifth grade at Delmae, Carver, and Lucy T. Davis elementary schools to Moore.
Sixth-grade students will begin attending Southside Middle School when it opens in August 2022.
It will be a while before sixth-graders can attend Williams Middle School but they will be grouped together in some form for the 2022-23 school year.
O'Malley said the moving of sixth-graders to Moore and Sneed was the second step of the district's plan to improve its schools. He said that in the current year the district had moved its pre-K students to the same locations that they would attend kindergarten. The second part of the plan is to make the district's middle schools sixth through eighth grades.
He presented the board with two alternatives based around the schools that students attended for fifth grade.
In the first proposal, students who attended Briggs, McLaurin and Royall elementary schools would attend Sneed and Carver, Delmae, and Lucy T. Davis students would attend Moore.
In O'Malley's recommended option, Savannah Grove changes places with McLaurin: students who attended Briggs, Savannah Grove and Royall would attend Sneed and students who attended Delmae, Carver, and Lucy T. Davis would go to Moore.
O'Malley explained that the current fifth-graders at McLaurin would attend sixth grade there in 2021-22. The current fourth-graders would spend their sixth-grade year in the new Southside Middle School when it opens in August 2022.
He also said that the enrollment numbers for Moore would be a little higher than the numbers at Sneed for a couple of years. O'Malley said that when the district converted Moore to a middle school, it promised the kids enrolling there that they would be able to attend the school until they go to high school.
Board member Alexis Pipkins asked O'Malley how close Moore would be to capacity.
O'Malley said that capacity at the school is 1,200. He said the school currently has 1,049 students and is projected to have 1,080 two years from now.
Pipkins also asked about the sixth-graders on the northern side of town, specifically those sixth-graders who would have attended Williams Middle School had a new school been built.
O'Malley offered two scenarios in response: combine some of the smaller elementary schools in the area and use one campus to house the sixth-graders or to use available space at North Vista Elementary School.
The board did not decide on either option at the meeting.
The board also approved the second reading of changes to several policies related to gender or sexual discrimination and smoking on the campuses of the district's schools.
It also set the district's out-of-district tuition at $3,000 for first-time students, $1,500 for returning students and $750 for each additional sibling.