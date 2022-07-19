Florence opens registration for after school recreation programs

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The city of Florence Recreation Services is running registration for their 2022-2023 After school Program through Aug. 5.

Spaces are limited to thirty children per site. The cost is $12 per school year. The After school Program will begin on Aug 1. The hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Transportation is not included, but if your child attends a school within Florence School District One transportation can be requested by using the form found at this link https://bit.ly/3o0QpKH.

The City of Florence Recreation Services has four locations for youth ages 6 to 12 and one site for teenager ages 12 and in the 7th grade to 18 and in the 12th grade. The sites for ages 6 to 12 are the Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center, Levy Park Youth Center, Maple Park Community Center, and Northwest Community Center. The Teen Center also called the “Teen Hub” is located within the Barnes Street Activity Center.

Registration can be completed online at www.CityofFlorenceRecreation.com or in person at the City of Florence Recreation Services office located at 513 Barnes Street.

If you have any questions please call the City of Florence Recreation Services Office at (843)665-3253.