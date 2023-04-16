FLORENCE, S.C. — Several communities through eastern and central South Carolina recently received equipment to make them resiliency hubs, able to respond to their communities in times of disaster and need.

“We are having impacts every day in this country and around the world every day, whether they be wildfires, extreme snow, torrential rains, straight-line winds, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding,” said the Rev. Leo Woodberry with Kingdom Living Temple Church, New Alpha Community Development Corporation and the S.C. Environmental Justice Network, which teamed up with the S.C Resiliency Hubs Initiative.

The kits, which are mobile, are deployed to Aiken, Hopkins, North Charleston, Georgetown, Florence, Laurens, Greenville, McColl, and Dillon.

“We need to make sure people have safe places to go where they can charge their phones, where they can warm, where they can be cool, where they have a place to sleep,” Woodberry said.

The kits go beyond that and offer ovens, an e-bike to allow relief workers to move around where needed, a five-person inflatable boat, radios and more.

“That’s the cool thing about all the things you’ve seen today, they are all solar powered,” Woodberry said.

The impetus to create and distribute the kits came out of a photo Woodberry said he saw following Hurricane Florence.

“Since Hurricane Florence in 2018 they had a picture of a young woman in her 20s and she was sitting on a couch. Beside her were her two children, one child was like 2 and the other one was like 1 years of age. I don’t’ know whether they had a safe place to go or they opted to stay in a trailer but a tree fell and it killed all three,” Woodberry said. “That’s how important it is” that communities have a safe place for members to shelter in times of need.

“Waiting for the cavalry sometimes you are who you’re looking for and by the time FEMA and agencies get to some of the communities, the most vulnerable communities, the disaster has become exacerbated and has become more than it had to be,” said the Rev. Brendolyn Jenkins Boseman, Imani group executive director in Aiken and pastor of Hudson Memorial CME church in Augusta, Ga.

I’m impressed with the quality and quantity,” Boseman said of the kits. “Not just bottles of water and first aid kits but electric bikes and solar panels and water ionization stations. That’s just capacity. What it also does is give the community training and capacity bulding. It builds power because we have to learn how to use it. You can’t get ready, you have to be ready.”

The kits are portable and can be taken from where they’re deployed to where they’re needed, Boseman said.

Community resources vary wildly in both material and knowledge, Boseman said. The kits will allow communities that previously lacked resources to have access to them and the training on how to best use them.

“That builds the power of the community,” Boseman said. “To be able to let the community know in advance what is available to them it makes people less frightened and less desperate to make decisions.”

The Pee Dee Indian Tribe is another community that received a kit.

The tribe is wrapping up construction on a 50x60- foot building that will serve as the base for their kit, said Chief Pete Parr.

The building will have sinks where people can clean up and it is planned to have gas service so food can be prepared as well. The addition of the kit will add more ovens as well as a place where the community can charge phones.

“In our kits we have an electric bike, a five-man rubber raft with a motor. In our area we’re in a low area between the big Pee Dee River and the small Pee Dee River, so our area gets flooded pretty easily,” Parr said. “Most of our people, they’ve been there all their lives and they’re not wanting to move or relocate. When things happen they come out, stay out for a while then go back in and rebuild.”

The communities that received the kits were those that lacked the resources to recover.

“They’re what we call environmental justice neighborhoods. One of the best ways to describe what an environmental justice community is is from President Clinton’s executive order that describes environmental justice communities as people of color communities, low wealth communities, communities that are environmentally vulnerable, communities that are environmentally overburdened by pollution,” Woodberry said.

Those communities tend to be poorer and under resourced, Woodberry said.

Parr said getting the kits into the hands of community leaders affected by the disasters and not to governments is the way to go with such resources.

“Who are your neighbors,” Boseman said. “I said yesterday in my sermon, thank you for loving God but the way you prove you love God is the way you love me and the way you love your sister and your brother. It does make us our brothers’ and our sisters’ keepers.”

“It is biblical,” Boseman said of the resource distribution to neighbors. “The church in the black community is the most powerful institution in the community.”