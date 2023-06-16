FLORENCE, S.C. — Movement Mortgage has given away about $1 million this year to organizations that make a difference and two of them are in Florence.

Wednesday afternoon the Foster Children's Clothing Closet and House of Hope each received a $10,000 grant from the organization's Grace Works program supported by the K.M. Foundation.

Florence may have been the only community served by Movement Mortgage to have received two grants.

"Just a way to give back to communities that need the help," said Sandra King, with Movement Mortgage in Florence. She was one of two people who nominated a Florence organization — the clothing closet.

"They sent out an email companywide and said they had some grants to give away, please nominate a local charity. I reached out to Nicole (Griggs) and said hey, I want to nominate the Foster Care Clothing Closet and I gave her my reasons. I got the information I needed from her."

That was earlier in the year.

"The way we found out, our regional director was here from Raleigh visiting us, who'd never been here to visit us before," King said.

"He said you did nominate a charity and he said, 'you won.' And then immediately tears came to my eyes," King said. "He kept scrolling because they put them in alphabetical order and then he came upon Kevin's and he's like 'so did you.'"

"My situation was a little bit different. I didn't reach out to anyone. I'd talked to Bryan Braddock before as well as John Weiss," said Kevin Medlin, also with Florence's Movement Mortgage office. He nominated House of Hope. "I mentioned I wanted to do something. I thought at the time it was probably going to be something of me giving my time more than anything else."

Didn't turn out that way, though.

"Then whenever I got the news over email about the opportunity to offer a nomination I felt like it was divinely inspired and clearly was. I never won anything in my life, and it's just like God to to allow me to win something but for it to be something greater than," Medlin said.

The two grants are, in some ways, connected to the same issue.

"To Kevin's point, the Foster Care Clothing Closet sees these children at the beginning of this potentially vicious cycle where as adults they end up with higher propensity to end up where the House of Hope is trying to make an impact," King said.