Florence orthopaedic nurse earns national recognition

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence nurse has been honored as one of the nation’s 25 best orthopaedic nurses by the National Association of Orthopaedic Nurses.

Wendy Davis, RN, ONC at MUSC Health Florence, was honored as part of 2021 Orthopaedic Nurses Week. The award recognizes association nurses who promote a culture of professional collaboration developed through trust, respect, integrity, and passion for the specialty of orthopaedics.

Davis is an orthopaedic navigator and has been a nurse for 34 years, 11 of those years in the orthopaedic specialty area. She serves as the MUSC Health Florence Division joint care coordinator and stroke coordinator.

In her role, she coordinates all of the care associated with a patient’s joint replacement journey. She also educates staff about nursing care for joint patients and works closely with the orthopaedic surgeons to guarantee the most up-to-date evidence-based practices.