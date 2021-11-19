 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence pedestrian dies following Wednesday night hit-and-run
0 Comments

Florence pedestrian dies following Wednesday night hit-and-run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence pedestrian died of injuries suffered when they were the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said the victim was struck about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie and Brunch streets.

Responding officers found the "seriously injured" victim who was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital.

The police department and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter in Czech Republic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert