Florence pedestrian dies following Wednesday night hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence pedestrian died of injuries suffered when they were the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said the victim was struck about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie and Brunch streets.

Responding officers found the "seriously injured" victim who was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital.

The police department and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.