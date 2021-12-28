Florence pedestrian struck, killed by car on North McQueen Street

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North McQueen Street, according to the Florence Police Department.

The car's driver cooperated with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department's Traffic Unit and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the pedestrian's name pending notification of the family.