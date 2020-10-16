Florence philanthropist’s $60M transformational gift elevates business at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University has received a $60 million donation, the largest gift in its history, from Billy Powers, a Florence philanthropist, and his wife, Ann.

The university has announced that a new building that opened this semester has been named the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business.

“This building and this gift are game changers for Clemson and the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business,” Clemson President Jim Clements said. “Billy and Ann are longtime supporters of the university, and, once again, they have stepped up for Clemson. We are so grateful for their generosity and vision.

“This is an incredible milestone for Clemson, not only because it is the largest gift in our history but also because it will truly transform the way we teach business at Clemson. This gift will enable the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business to reach new heights, growing to become one of the country’s best institutions for educating the next generation of global business leaders.

“Since the original gift that created the university, there has never been a more transformational gift in the history of Clemson than this.”