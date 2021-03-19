Florence physicians take to Facebook, answer COVID questions

FLORENCE, S.C. — Representatives from Florence’s three largest health care providers took to the internet Friday morning to answer submitted questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent it.

Dr. Heather Leisy, the director of preventive medicine for Hope Health; Dr. Jeremy Robertson, the chief medical officer of McLeod Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Rami Zebian, the chief medical officer for MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center answered questions that had previously been submitted to HopeHealth and answered a few that came in during a Facebook live stream as well.

Most of the questions involved vaccines and the current push to vaccinate enough adults to provide herd immunity from the virus.

“The vaccines are something we’ve been waiting long for,” said Zebian. “Unfortunately we’ve had a lot of empty seats at dinner tables. A lot of people have died from COVID. Us, as physicians, we see patients who are sick with COVID and we don’t have the tools to treat them and patients are still dying. The happiest day of my 2020 was the day I got the vaccine.”