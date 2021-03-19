Florence physicians take to Facebook, answer COVID questions

FLORENCE, S.C. — Representatives from Florence’s three largest health care providers took to the internet Friday morning to answer submitted questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent it.
Dr. Heather Leisy, the director of preventive medicine for Hope Health; Dr. Jeremy Robertson, the chief medical officer of McLeod Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Rami Zebian, the chief medical officer for MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center answered questions that had previously been submitted to HopeHealth and answered a few that came in during a Facebook live stream as well.
Most of the questions involved vaccines and the current push to vaccinate enough adults to provide herd immunity from the virus.
“The vaccines are something we’ve been waiting long for,” said Zebian. “Unfortunately we’ve had a lot of empty seats at dinner tables. A lot of people have died from COVID. Us, as physicians, we see patients who are sick with COVID and we don’t have the tools to treat them and patients are still dying. The happiest day of my 2020 was the day I got the vaccine.”
“We’re so fortunate at this point in the pandemic to have three safe and highly effective vaccines — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine,” said Robertson. “These vaccines have been shown through rigorous studies to be highly effective and actually prevent you, in the case of the Moderna and Pfizer, from symptomatic disease. Additionally the Johnson & Johnson — no patients in that vaccine trial were hospitalized or died from COVID.”
To submit a question of your own, click here
“The vaccines are a very effective way to build immunity in our community,” said Leisy. “If we leave it up to natural immunity there’s going to be an enormous amount of death and disability if we continue. Even though the case rates are down I think it’s a very important time to get your vaccine because we are not yet to the level where we’re totally over this.”
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, a certified registered nurse, moderated the panel and joined in on a vaccine hesitancy question.
After the Tuskegee syphilis study she understood the hesitancy, she said, but noted that the vaccines delivered are all coming out of the same batch and same vials so everyone is getting the same vaccines.
The three physician also tackled the three different vaccines currently approved under emergency use authorizations and the different efficacy percentages listed for each.
Testing, they explained, was different for each vaccine so the results can’t be directly compared.
The best vaccine to get is the one you can soonest get into your arm, the three agreed.