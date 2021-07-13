 Skip to main content
Florence pianist to perform at Darlington's Grand Old Post Office
Florence pianist to perform at Darlington's Grand Old Post Office

Pee Dee Profil - John Hoffmeyer

John Hoffmeyer

 Lauren Owens/Morning News

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Florence native and renowned pianist John Hoffmeyer will perform July 22 at the Grand Old Post Office in Darlington.

Hoffmeyer was born, raised and initially studied piano in Florence before advancing to the Phillips Academy, the New England Conservatory and Princeton University where he earned a degree in comparative literature with a minor in piano performance.

Since 2019, Hoffmeyer has studied with Pascal Nemirovski while completing his MPhil in Modern Languages at Oxford University.

He has performed extensively in America and abroad, including appearances at Jordan Hall, the Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, and the historic Teatro dell’Osservanza in Imola, Italy. While in Imola, he was a semifinalist for the Imola City Award and studied under Franco Scala and Enrico Pace.

Hoffmeyer has appeared as soloist with a number of orchestras, including the Florence Symphony Orchestra, the Princeton Sinfonia, and the Orchestra Giovanile Napolinova. This fall, he will begin his PhD in Comparative Literature at Yale as an A. Bartlett Giamatti Fellow while continuing to pursue his pianistic career.

Cocktail hour for the performance starts at 6 p.m.

For tickets visit https://thegrandoldpostoffice.com/

