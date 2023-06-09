Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City Early College High School will be getting a new $11.3 million football stadium where the school’s track currently sits.
FLORENCE — The $810 million electric car battery factory that is bringing 1,170 jobs to Florence County will break ground on June 7.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 500 acres on Lynches River outside Lake City has become the newest Florence County park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- "This is a momentous day in Florence County," said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Doriety during Wednesday morning…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Technical College will begin offering its electrician certification course in the evenings.
