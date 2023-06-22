FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence wants to bring an additional 1,000 housing units downtown by 2030.

That’s according to the city’s newly adopted Downtown Master Plan, which was unanimously approved by Florence City Council members on June 12. It looks to expand upon the success of the city’s downtown revitalization projects by focusing on more than just the historic blocks.

“While there are still initiatives and goals that we’re going to have within there to fully utilize that area, we’re starting to reach capacity as far as availability, so it's important that we show and demonstrate how we can redevelop those areas immediately outside of the historic district,” said Assistant City Manager Clint Moore.

Most people think of downtown as just those few blocks, but actually the central business district of Florence goes from Cherokee Road to Lucas Street and from Church Street to around Park Avenue, he said.

By bringing more housing to that area, Moore said Florence will become more of an “18-hour city,” with people living, working, eating, shopping and recreating downtown.

“We have a very strong economy, so it’s not something that we are lacking, but we want to build upon that,” he said.

While most think of apartments when they think of downtown housing, Moore said the city also wants to encourage high-density, single-family homes.

“There’s a multitude of very creative housing developments throughout the United States that could very easily be applied to Florence,” he said.

Large-scale development, which is almost required for apartments, is relatively expensive right now due to high interest rates and other construction costs, according to Moore. He said single-family developments are seeing less of an impact.

It may take around a year for the city’s construction costs to come down and for developers to get “recharged,” but he believes the city can hit the goal of 1,000 new units within 10 years.

The city’s previous 10-year downtown master plan was the city’s first, and around 90% of that plan’s goals were completed, according to Moore. He said the city’s consultants and connections in the state government believed the plans would take around 20 years to complete.

“All those partners that we have put a tremendous amount of work in, and it truly shows,” Moore said.

As the plan looks beyond the revitalized historic area, increasing density will be the key. Many downtown areas have large areas covered only in surface parking with very few buildings, which the plan looks to change.

The main corridors into the city are prime for redevelopment, the plan says. By focusing on these areas, Moore said the city can begin “creating an aesthetically pleasing front step into our downtown.”

The problem is that, unlike some cities, Florence does not have just one major entrance. As a heavily connected city, Florence has unique challenges and advantages, Moore said.

Evans Street, which the city has helped to recreate, is an example of how the city wants all its major entrances to look, he said.

The plan also suggests taking a look at existing downtown projects and reevaluating them. Some are no longer useful and the money can be put to other projects, Moore said.

Comprehensive Plan

Along with the Downtown Florence 2030 plan, the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan was also approved. Unlike the downtown plan, the comprehensive plan takes a look at every part of the city, including utilities and expansion.

The plan and its around 170 goals will help guide the city through the next 10 years of growth. Its primary purpose is to lead the city in planning out how to use its land, but nearly everything a city does is somehow related to land use.

“It’s our reference document whenever we want to implement new goals and strategies, and it's really our toolbox to accomplish everything that we are looking to do,” Moore said.

Comprehensive plans are required by state law to be completed every 10 years, with an update required every five years, but Florence’s plan goes beyond state requirements, he said.

Other than land use, the plan also covers transportation, economic development and recreation.

In the first of the plan’s six focus areas, “Growth Capacity,” one of the goals is “leadership among South Carolina local governments in applying technology, promoting and implementing green practices, and planning for community resiliency.”

To achieve this goal, the plan suggests that the city should invest in localized stormwater storage, which would simulate natural processes of stormwater instead of diverting it around the city.

The plan also says the city should also “xeriscape” the areas it maintains, which means developing a strategy of low-water, low-maintenance and native planting landscaping. Other initiatives the plan says the city could consider toward this goal would be the conservation of water and the further use of technology to communicate with residents.

In the “Land Use and Development” focus area, one goal is to enhance the city’s primary gateways and busy roadway corridors. This goal is mirrored in the downtown master plan.

A focus area unique to the city of Florence’s comprehensive plan is “Housing and Neighborhoods,” which Moore said is often lumped into the land use section in most other plans. A major goal of this focus area is to reevaluate the city’s neighborhood revitalization strategy, which is now several years old.

In the transportation focus area, the plan focuses on growing transportation beyond the reliance on cars. Two of the goals are to build infrastructure for those who want to bike or walk and to build more opportunities for public transportation.

One of the goals in the “Economic Development” focus area is the rebranding of the city, both for downtown and as a government. The plan says this “stands apart from but also reinforces other local efforts to communicate Florence’s story to external audiences while also boosting community confidence and pride.”

The last focus area, “Recreation and Amenities,” is about building a healthy and sustainable community through parks, open space and recreation facilities. One of the area’s goals is to connect the city through trails, greenways and other similar projects.

The city’s first comprehensive plan was adopted in 2010 after the city took over planning and zoning responsibilities from the county in 2008, according to Moore.

“We had grown to the point which we really needed to establish our own goals and initiatives separate from the county but complimentary to the county,” he said.

Moore said the city’s newest plan looks to use the accomplishments from the last plan as a “launching pad for the next 10 to 20 years.”

In the later sections of the plan, the goals are spread out on a timeline showing when the city should hope to tackle each.

Within the next year, the city should start looking at implementing the green practices and the improvement of primary gateways, the plan says. Within four years, the city should start looking at the neighborhood revitalization plan.

In five years and beyond, the city should be working on rebranding and a parks master plan, according to the comprehensive plan’s timeline.

The planning process began just before the COVID-19 pandemic, so work took longer than expected.

Moore said the city staff plans to use the 2020 Comprehensive Plan and 2030 Downtown Florence plan in all decision making and will be constantly updating it to reflect the state of the city. In five years, a revision to the Comprehensive Plan is required by state law.

Both the 2020 Comprehensive Plan and the 2020 Downtown Master Plan can be found on the city of Florence website at: www.cityofflorence.com/planning-research-and-development