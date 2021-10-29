Florence plays host to Peach Belt esports tournament Friday, Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Center scored big when it landed the Peach Belt Overwatch Tournament — being played in the center's ballrooms Friday and Saturday.
Overwatch is an team-based esports game set on a near-future Earth.
When it comes to events that put facilities on the map this is one of them, said Paul Beard, Florence Center general manager.
"Both things and couple the two together -- the fact that we have a collegiate tournament happening of any type of sport is massive for Florence and the Florence Center and the fact that it's the Peach Belt that we have a connection and esports that's growing by leaps and bounds," Beard said. "That is the future of sports."
And why specifically the Peach Belt?
"We were the first conference in (NCAA) Division I, II or III to have esports as a championship sport and having an in-person championship," said Peach Belt Commissioner Dave Brunk.
One of the major undertakings the conference had four years ago was esports, something it did to get more students involved, Brunk said.
That the tournament is in Florence it a testament to the work of several key players, including Spectrum which worked hard to ensure the center had reliable bandwidth — and a lot of it — up and down. Other key players included Nathan Dawsey, county recreation director, and Wyatt Howle, Florence One Schools esports coach, Beard and Brunk said.
"I was awestruck when I saw the setup because I've never been involved in one personally and it's just phenomenal," Beard said of the numbers of computers set up throughout the ballroom — in addition to video games scattered throughout. "I want to see it grow."
"It's great for new events; it's great for economic impact because all these colleges have people staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants and shopping in our shops. It's another big feather in our cap," Beard said.
The center can take this event and use it to sell other bandwidth-heavy events, he said.
"ASM (Global) is excited we're doing this and they're going to learn a lot from this," Beard said as other venues gear up to compete for such events. "They're very excited about it."
"Buildings are starting to have to build to emphasize computer networks," Beard said.
For Dawsey, the tournament is not only about what happens at the Florence Center.
As he hauled tables across a ballroom, Dawsey said the event would help the county's esports program to grow and develop beyond what it is now — maxed out at about 70 players.
"This is something I always wanted to see when I was younger," said Howle.
The event will show professional players and tournament organizers that Florence is ready, Wyatt said.
It will also provide chances for his players to make connections in the sports and to show Peach Belt esports coaches -- and probable several others in attendance — what their skills are should any want to recruit them.
"Couple of my players are here right now; they'll be competing on the main stage," Howle said.
A Florida team against which Florence One Schools has competed remotely is also on hand, he said.
"It'll be our version of Clemson vs. Carolina," he said.
"I think it's so great we're giving the high school gaming athletes too the opportunity to come and play, watch some Peach Belt Overwatch," Brunk said.
Brunk said he was looking forward to the partnership with the Florence Center growing incrementally in the coming years.
Howle said the cost to get into the tournament as a spectator is $10 and in addition to the Peach Belt and high school games there are other game consoles that spectators can play with, Army recruiters on hand, vendors and concessions.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.