Florence plays host to Peach Belt esports tournament Friday, Saturday

"I was awestruck when I saw the setup because I've never been involved in one personally and it's just phenomenal," Beard said of the numbers of computers set up throughout the ballroom — in addition to video games scattered throughout. "I want to see it grow."

"It's great for new events; it's great for economic impact because all these colleges have people staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants and shopping in our shops. It's another big feather in our cap," Beard said.

The center can take this event and use it to sell other bandwidth-heavy events, he said.

"ASM (Global) is excited we're doing this and they're going to learn a lot from this," Beard said as other venues gear up to compete for such events. "They're very excited about it."

"Buildings are starting to have to build to emphasize computer networks," Beard said.

For Dawsey, the tournament is not only about what happens at the Florence Center.

As he hauled tables across a ballroom, Dawsey said the event would help the county's esports program to grow and develop beyond what it is now — maxed out at about 70 players.

"This is something I always wanted to see when I was younger," said Howle.