Florence podiatrist arrested for drug possession
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist has been arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession. 

Misty Nicole Lee, 42, a podiatrist at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning. She has been charged with one count of manufacturing, distributing, purchasing or possessing schedule I and II drugs and two counts of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs. 

Schedule I drugs are those drugs that have a high potential for abuse and that don't have an accepted medical use. Such drugs include opiates, opium derivates and LSD. Schedule II drugs are those that have a high potential for abuse, have an accepted medical use, but when abused may be highly addictive. Schedule IV drugs have a low potential for abuse and an accepted medical use. 

Schedule I and II drug penalties carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, or both. Schedule IV drug penalties are misdemeanors and carry penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. 

Lee was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond later Tuesday morning. 

Lee

Misty Nicole Lee, 42, was arrested Tuesday morning.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
