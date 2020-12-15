Florence podiatrist arrested for mis-prescribing medication

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist has been arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession.

Misty Nicole Lee, 42, a podiatrist at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning. She has been charged with one count of manufacturing, distributing, purchasing or possessing schedule I and II drugs and two counts of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs.

According to her attorney, J. René Josey, Lee is accused of writing three prescriptions − two for Phentermine and one for a hydrocodone-acetaminophen compound − that she should not have written, according to warrants.

Schedule I drugs are those drugs that have a high potential for abuse and that don't have an accepted medical use. Such drugs include opiates, opium derivates and LSD. Schedule II drugs are those that have a high potential for abuse, have an accepted medical use, but when abused may be highly addictive. Schedule IV drugs have a low potential for abuse and an accepted medical use.

Schedule I and II drug penalties carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, or both. Schedule IV drug penalties are misdemeanors and carry penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.