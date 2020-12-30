 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence podiatrist facing more charges in Darlington County
0 comments
top story

Florence podiatrist facing more charges in Darlington County

{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist is facing additional charges. 

Misty Nicole Lee, a podiatrist at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates, turned herself into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on two charges of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs.

Schedule IV drugs have a low potential for abuse and an accepted medical use. Schedule IV drug penalties are misdemeanors and carry penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. 

Detention center records indicate these offenses took place on Sept. 27, 2019 and Aug. 4, 2020. The records also add that Lee was charged by the Drug Enforcement Agency and arrested by the South Carolina Board of Drug Control. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Lee, 42, also faces charges of one count of manufacturing, distributing, purchasing or possessing schedule I and II drugs and two counts of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs in Florence County. 

Schedule I drugs are those drugs that have a high potential for abuse and that don't have an accepted medical use. Such drugs include opiates, opium derivates and LSD. Schedule II drugs are those that have a high potential for abuse, have an accepted medical use, but when abused may be highly addictive. 

Schedule I and II drug penalties can be up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

Lee's attorney, J. René Josey, said the Florence charges are related to the writing of three prescriptions − two for Phentermine and one for a hydrocodone-acetaminophen compound − that authorities say she should not have written. 

Josey said two weeks ago that Lee is still in good standing with the state board and that Lee is not accused of endangering or harming any of her patients. 

Misty Nicole Lee

Misty Nicole Lee, a Florence podiatrist, turned herself in Wednesday morning at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Pee Dee reports 217 COVID cases Saturday
Local News

Pee Dee reports 217 COVID cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,111 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, an additional 151 probable cases, 74 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Local News

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert