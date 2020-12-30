 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence podiatrist facing more charges in Darlington County
0 comments
top story

Florence podiatrist facing more charges in Darlington County

{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist is facing additional charges. 

Misty Nicole Lee, a podiatrist at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates, turned herself into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on two charges of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs.

Schedule IV drugs have a low potential for abuse and an accepted medical use. Schedule IV drug penalties are misdemeanors and carry penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. 

Detention center records indicate these offenses took place on Sept. 27, 2019 and Aug. 4, 2020. The records also add that Lee was charged by the Drug Enforcement Agency and arrested by the South Carolina Board of Drug Control. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Lee, 42, also faces charges of one count of manufacturing, distributing, purchasing or possessing schedule I and II drugs and two counts of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs in Florence County. 

Schedule I drugs are those drugs that have a high potential for abuse and that don't have an accepted medical use. Such drugs include opiates, opium derivates and LSD. Schedule II drugs are those that have a high potential for abuse, have an accepted medical use, but when abused may be highly addictive. 

Schedule I and II drug penalties can be up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

Lee's attorney, J. René Josey, said the Florence charges are related to the writing of three prescriptions − two for Phentermine and one for a hydrocodone-acetaminophen compound − that authorities say she should not have written. 

Josey said two weeks ago that Lee is still in good standing with the state board and that Lee is not accused of endangering or harming any of her patients. 

Misty Nicole Lee

Misty Nicole Lee, a Florence podiatrist, turned herself in Wednesday morning at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally
Local News

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote
Local News

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he respects Congressman Tom Rice but disagrees with Rice's decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert