Florence podiatrist facing more charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist is facing additional charges.

Misty Nicole Lee, a podiatrist at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates, turned herself into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on two charges of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs.

Schedule IV drugs have a low potential for abuse and an accepted medical use. Schedule IV drug penalties are misdemeanors and carry penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Detention center records indicate these offenses took place on Sept. 27, 2019 and Aug. 4, 2020. The records also add that Lee was charged by the Drug Enforcement Agency and arrested by the South Carolina Board of Drug Control.

She was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Lee, 42, also faces charges of one count of manufacturing, distributing, purchasing or possessing schedule I and II drugs and two counts of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to distribute schedule IV drugs in Florence County.