FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police officers Tuesday detained a 12-year-old Williams Middle School student and charged them with student threats and unlawful electronic communications.

Officers made the arrest at the school, located at 1119 N. Irby Street. The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and will have an initial appearance before a family court judge, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"These charges stem from an incident earlier today when the student allegedly sent threatening emails to the school while in attendance. Officers responded immediately, and the school was not placed on lockdown," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the arrest.